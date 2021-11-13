VENICE — First, the newly elected decision-makers get sworn in. Then they start making decisions.
The City Council meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to certify the results of the Nov. 2 election and to seat Helen Moore for a second term and Jim Boldt for his first one.
The only regular meeting of the month follows at 9 a.m.
The first item that could require a decision is a presentation by Family Promise of South Sarasota County Executive Director Jennifer Fagenbaum and Board President Steve Boone, seeking support for the agency’s The Cottages project.
The agency is trying to raise $2.5 million by Dec. 15 to buy a community of 10 new housing units on Substation Road. The units would be used as transitional housing for people in its programs who can’t afford market rentals.
Participants would pay a “program fee” of $600 a month for one of the two one-bedroom homes or $800 a month for one of eight two-bedroom homes.
During their one- to two-year stay, they’d develop a plan and attend classes with a goal of being able to afford market-rate housing and maintain financial stability.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Sarasota County have each pledged $250,000 toward the fundraising effort, and Family Promise has more than $300,000 committed from other sources.
It’s hoping to complete this purchase and partner with the developer, Mike Miller, on a 30-unit project of affordable rentals.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• hear first reading of a proposed comprehensive plan amendment to allow properties with existing industrial uses in the Laurel Road Mixed Use Corridor Future Land Use Designation to be rezoned to the Industrial, Light and Warehousing District and to allow existing planned industrial development-zoned properties to remain grandfathered.
• hear first reading of an ordinance to rezone the property at 3530 Laurel Road East from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to city of Venice Industrial, Light and Warehousing.
• vote on an ordinance amending the 2017-2027 comprehensive plan to include a private property rights element, to comply with state law.
• vote on ordinances to annex a five-acre parcel south of East Venice Avenue between Colebrook Court and South Auburn Road; changing the future land-use designation from Sarasota County Medium Density Residential to city of Venice Moderate Density Residential; and changing the zoning from Sarasota County Open Use Estate 1 to city of Venice Residential Multi-Family.
• vote on an ordinance amending the Municipal Firefighters’ Pension Trust Fund to comply with tax code provisions.
• consider an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022-21 budget.
• consider accepting utilities and improvements installed in Palencia Phase 2.
• consider a resolution revising the description of the Community Rating System Committee.
• consider approving the purchase of 3560 Laurel Road East for $1,500,000 for a public park.
• consider a request from the Waterford Community to allow non-native vegetation along the shared boundary with Watermark at Venice to remain.
• consider creating a policy on the formation of board subcommittees.
• discuss mayor and council liaison appointments.
• elect a new vice mayor.
• approve an agreement with Florida Power & Light for the installation of four electric charging stations at the water treatment plant.
• approve an amendment to the interlocal agreement for emergency interconnects and potable water service with Sarasota County.
• recognize Jim Foubister and the Make-A-Difference Day Leadership Team.
• proclaim Nov. 17, 2021, as Geographic Information Systems Day and the week of Nov. 14-20, 2021 as Geography Awareness Week.
• present a 20-Year service award to Police Lt. Jason Adams.
• swear in firefighter/paramedics Danelys Banegas, Andrew Garcia, Juan Leyva, Daniel Manion, Timothy McCrink, Alex Peterson and Devin Rogers.
• swear in firemedics William Clarke, Daniel Kimberlin, Jacob Shelton and Shane Vincent.
• swear in Lt. Sean O’Connor.
• present a retirement certificate to Fire Department Battalion Chief James Craig Runck.
• appoint Student Member Olivia Whittaker to the Public Art Advisory Board; Student Member Om Patel to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; and Robert Hoffman to the Code Enforcement Board.
The City Council meets at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agendas, with instructions on connecting to the meetings online, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
