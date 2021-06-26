EASTON, Mass. — Family Rosary announces the winners of the 26th annual “Try Prayer! It Works!” contest.
The contest focuses on the enrichment of family faith in the home. The goal is to inspire families to welcome the presence of God and the Blessed Virgin Mary into their life together.
“Do Whatever He Tells You” (John 2:5), this year’s theme, encouraged families to reflect on and discuss Mary’s words at the Wedding at Cana. Meditating on the scene, families discovered how Mary’s maternal influence leads them closer to Jesus.
“We are blessed to have had such amazing entries with meaningful and thoughtful reflections,” said Father Jim Phalan,National Director of Family Rosary. “In this creative celebration of Mary and her Son, Our Savior, we hope that families were inspired in new ways, and brought closer together in prayer.”
Participants in this year’s contest were invited to write about following Jesus by recounting a story from their lives, interviewing someone in their family or community about doing God’s will, creating a drawing that reflects the Blessed Mother’s impact on the world, or creating a short family video project expressing what it means to be disciples of Jesus.
Entries are judged on content, ability to capture and interpret the theme, artistic and technical proficiency, and adherence to contest rules.
In the United States, winners are chosen from four categories: Art, Poetry, Prose, and Video. Each winner is awarded $100, and an additional $100 is awarded to the sponsoring organization.
Family Rosary was founded in 1942 by Father Patrick Peyton, who was declared Venerable in December of 2017. The “Try Prayer! It Works!” Contest is named for an experience during Father Peyton’s seminary studies.
While a seminarian, Patrick was stricken with severe tuberculosis. At one point, a frustrated physician said, “Try prayer. We have done all we can for you.” Patrick prayed his Rosary to the Blessed Mother and soon made a miraculous recovery, which he attributed entirely to Mary’s intercession.
Family Rosary encourages family prayer, especially the Rosary. For more information, visit familyrosary.org.
Finally, Family Rosary is excited to announce that the theme for next year’s “Try Prayer! It Works!” Contest will be “The Holy Family.” Please consider sharing the gift of family prayer with schools, teachers, and young people you know by encouraging them to participate in next year’s contest. Materials will be posted on FamilyRosary.org/TryPrayer.
For “Try Prayer! It Works!” winning entries, visit: https://hcfm.canto.com/b/PFC6M
