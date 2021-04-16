VENICE — Hundreds of books from the private library of Walter and Rosemary Farley will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Venice public library.
The sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Venice Public Library, is due to the “generosity” of the Farley family, the group said in a news release. It will benefit the Walter Farley Literary Landmark, which is housed inside Jervey Venice Public Library.
“Known around the world as the author of ‘The Black Stallion’ book series, Walter Farley found inspiration and a second home in Venice,” it said.
The event will also include a raffle of a set of 18 new Black Stallion books that is valued at $140.
Those taking part in the day’s sale can fill a bag of books for $5, it said.
The William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library is at 300 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice.
Walter Farley gained international wealth and fame for his Black Stallion books which sold first in 1941 and included more than 20 sequels that he and his family wrote through the years. He died in 1989 but left a lasting impact on Venice with his family’s contribution to the local library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.