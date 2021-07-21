VENICE — Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory recently partnered with a private funeral company based in Orlando.
Owners Michelle Farley Williams and her husband John Williams officially partnered with Foundation Partners Group on June 28.
“It’s going to be a great partnership,” John Williams said.
The Foundation Partners Group “consists of funeral home owners and business experts who understand how to merge the most compassionate and memorable end-of-life care with new ideas and technology,” according to its website.
While the new partnership will bring in access to more resources, the Williamses will still be hands-on with their business.
“We are going to continue to lead and be involved like we always have,” John Williams said.
The Venice location of Farley Funeral Homes started after John Farley sold his funeral business in Indianapolis and moved to Florida. In 1962, he opened a funeral home in Venice with the help of his sons.
After several years, Farley Funeral Homes had the opportunity to expand into North Port in 1970. Now owned by his granddaughter, the family-owned funeral home has served the south Sarasota County community for more than 50 years.
John Williams said the funeral home has always been a place for the many needs that happen when someone dies. The Farley family also owns Venice Memorial Gardens, which along with burial plots, mausoleums and columbariums for urns, contains a pet cemetery.
He explained the community has grown tremendously over the years and the partnership will help Farley Funeral Homes keep up.
“We are excited about the resources and meeting the needs of this growing community,” John Williams said.
He said by partnering with Foundation Partners, it will give their team more opportunities for career growth. But they are still looking for more “good-quality” people to join their team.
“Looking forward to building on to what we have done,” John Williams said.
