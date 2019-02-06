Every Saturday morning local farmers, fisherman, craftsmen, bakers, artists and others gather at the Venice Farmer’s Market, located in the heart of historic downtown Venice. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice, where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the Venice area farms.
There’s fresh shrimp or seafood. There’s tasty homemade baked goods, trinkets, crafts, soaps, flowers, plants, locally roasted coffee, and more. And you’re certain to find great unique handcrafted jewelry and amazing art. There’s something new every week. It’s a great destination to start your weekend and discover new, fun things.
Parking is free.
