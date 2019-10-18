VENICE - Venice officials announced Friday morning that the weekly Farmers Market held in the city has been canceled "due to expected inclement weather."
A tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical storm today and could hit the coast of Florida on Friday night and keep up heavy winds, rains and thunderstorms through much of Saturday.
Farmers Market Manager Lee Perron canceled the market, held at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., after seeing the forecast.
