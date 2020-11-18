The Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women, plus Joey and Brian Gurl, and about 130 women proved the best way to hunker down during a tropical storm is at a fashion show and luncheon.
The Epiphany CCW had already had to cancel its fashion show in the spring and rescheduled for Nov. 11. Eta was not going to get them to cancel again.
About 130 women were on hand proving the chairs Lois Carcare and Fran Frederick along with Emily Sarnecke and their crew made the right decision.
The event could easily be called the Soiree of the Year.
Shauna Boichut of Island Way Boutique gave a cheery narration of the clothes even showing how a rubber band could help with a simple alteration.
Margie Sanpucci stepped up to model when one of the regulars didn’t show up.
Brian Gurl began the afternoon with a heartfelt rendition of the “Our Father” played on the Club’s piano. He and Joey did a comedy routine that brought fun belly laughs. For the finale Brian sat down at the piano and started singing, “As the storm clouds gathered,” which was perfect and then everyone stood and sang “God Bless America” while Joey circled the area waving a huge American flag.
It was without a doubt one of those magic Venice moments that occasionally some of us are blessed to experience. Thank you to everyone who shared the love.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the ones who braved rain, wind and falling palm fronds for an afternoon celebrating Down Island Way in Venice. They knew the effort the committee put into the fashion show and luncheon to benefit Epiphany Cathedral School and wanted to support them.
The food at Plantation Golf and Country Club was delicious and the clothes from Island Way Boutique were lovely. Joey and Brian Gurl knocked our socks off with a show worthy of Radio City Music Hall. As we sat in the dining room at tables with centerpieces created by Fran Frederick and her committee and looked out at the weather one couldn’t help but wonder if we were Divas. If yes, then we were Divas with a lot of moxie bonded for life with the memory of a fun hunker down afternoon.
Everyone at the fashion show is part of the population that makes Venice a great place to live.
