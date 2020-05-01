SARASOTA — A drug in clinical trials — at Sarasota Memorial Hospital among others — as a potential COVID-19 treatment received a glowing review from Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.
Fauci summarized the results of an international “high-powered, randomized, placebo-controlled trial” of remdesivir as proof that “a drug can block this virus,” during a briefing at the White House.
The study, involving about 1,090 patients in the U.S., Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Greece and Denmark, showed the drug shortened the time to recovery — discharge — in COVID-19 patients to 11 days, compared to 15 days for the control group.
There were also fewer deaths in the treated group, though the impact of remdesivir wasn’t statistically significant in that regard, he said.
The drug is neither a cure nor a vaccine, however. Even the most optimistic projections for the availability of a vaccine are that one is months away.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital is a participant in a COVID-19 clinical trial of remdesivir. The medical director of the trial said there have been some positive results but it’s too soon to tell just how effective the drug is.
The study Fauci was talking about involved giving the drug to patients early in their hospitalization, Dr. Kirk Voelker said, while SMH is testing it later in the treatment process.
“We are using the experimental drug in very sick people on ventilators, so it is difficult to assess the benefit of the drug on our patients at this time,” he said.
All qualified patients have received remdesivir — nine patients so far, he said.
“The main question I get asked is, does it work?” he said. “The answer is, I don’t know.”
He said it’s also too early to judge the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy — giving current patients antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19.
“It shows promise but again, I can’t tell you whether or not it really works,” he said. “That’s why we do bigger trials.”
‘Results won’t change’
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he had been notified of the results of the trial, conducted by his agency, by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board overseeing it.
Typically an announcement would have come later, he said, but when a drug clearly has a positive effect there’s an ethical obligation to notify the placebo group and make it available to them.
The study still needs to be peer reviewed, he said, but “the data are not going to change. The results are not going to change.”
Broader use of the drug will require Food and Drug Administration approval, which is expected to be granted on an emergency basis.
Fauci said that further trials will involve the use of remdesivir with other drugs, including an anti-inflammatory that part of the current treatment protocol, to see if its effects can be enhanced.
Mixed results
Gilead Sciences Inc., the manufacturer of remdesivir, announced Wednesday that its own study showed results that “complement data from the placebo-controlled study of remdesivir conducted by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”
Both five-day and 10-day courses of treatment shortened the time to recovery in COVID-19 patients, with no new safety issues, according to a news release. The study of about 400 people, which did not include a control group, will be submitted for peer review “in the coming weeks,” it stated.
The results of a study reported in the British medical journal The Lancet weren’t so optimistic, however.
A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 237 patients in 10 hospitals in China concluded that remdesivir “was not associated with statistically significant clinical benefits.”
It also noted a potential concern with side effects. Though the difference in occurrence between the remdesivir group and the control group was minimal, severity wasn’t.
“Remdesivir was stopped early because of adverse events in 18 (12%) patients versus four (5%) patients who stopped placebo early,” it reported.
