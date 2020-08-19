WASHINGTON, D.C. — The lack of a universal containment effort and a rush to “reopen” the economy are why the coronavirus still isn’t under control, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke recently in a National Geographic program titled “Stopping Pandemics.”
The Gondolier was among media viewing the event.
The country isn’t where he had hoped it would be by now, he said.
“The bottom line is I’m not pleased with how things are going,” he said.
Florida is among several states that may be turning the corner, he said, but now other states are seeing upticks.
“That’s a predictor that you’re going to have more surges,” he said.
What should have happened was the implementation of uniform standards for wearing masks and social distancing, as well as encouraging people to wash their hands frequently and hold activities outdoors as much as possible.
Then, when the virus fell to a low baseline level, the country could have reopened with less risk of a resurgence.
What too many people fail to grasp, he said, is that those precautions are a “gateway to safely opening up, not a barrier.”
“There is a golden mean” between locking everything down and saying “let it rip,” he said. “How long we’re going to have to be doing this depends totally on us.”
Americans have a distrust of authority but “you can’t run away from the numbers,” he said.
Another problem, he said, is carelessness among young people, who generally don’t get severe symptoms.
But they don’t get infected in a vacuum, Fauci said. They will infect someone who will infect someone who will infect someone “who will get severely ill, maybe even die,” he said.
There are about a half dozen promising vaccines working their way through trials, he said, and he hopes one or more will be ready by year’s end.
He’d be happy with one that’s 55% effective, he said, because vaccines for respiratory viruses are less effective than ones for other viruses, such as the measles.
The alternative is to rely on herd immunity, he said, which isn’t close to being achieved. A lot of people would die on the way there, he said.
He said he supports getting kids back in school as long as it can be done safely for everyone.
Schools that are in “green zones,” where the virus is relatively under control, should be OK, he said.
Those in yellow zones need to closely follow guidelines, he said, while in red zones like Florida “I think many parents and teachers are going to vote with their feet.”
Voting should be safe under the guidelines, he said, with masks and distancing being key — if people will cooperate.
The fight against the virus “has taken on a political tone like nothing I’ve ever seen,” he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Florida had a total of 579,932 cases of COVID-19 — up 3,838 in the past 24 hours. It also tracked a total of 9,758 deaths up — up 219 in 24 hours.
Sarasota County accounted for 6,764 total cases — up 36 in the past 24 hours. It also had a total of 178 deaths — up five in 24 hours.
On Tuesday, Sarasota Memorial reported 67 cases of COVID-19, down three from Monday. It has 74 cases as of Tuesday, up one from Monday.
Its seven-day positivity rate is 3.3%; down from 5.1% on Aug. 10, it said on its website.
