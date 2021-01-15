VENICE — The nation is on edge and weapons are coming off the shelves at a pace gun shop owners don't recall seeing recently.
Sales are "through the roof, honestly," Total Impact Guns and Indoor Range owner Joel Sheran said.
"I think everybody is just scared," he said from his Nokomis shop.
But it may predate the assault on the U.S. Capitol as Congress debated certifying the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden. Two people died in violent deaths that day; three others because of medical events caused by it.
That has led to a second impeachment against President Donald Trump, whom some are blaming for stoking his base supporters in hours, weeks and months prior with a variety of false claims about the November election which — they believe — led to the Jan. 6 riots.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota rejected the impeachment in Congress, saying Trump's speech was not a high crime nor misdemeanor. In his remarks, he specifies Trump's portion of the speech when he said protesters should "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."
He said Democrats have created a "mockery" out of the impeachment process.
Now, National Guard troops are stationed in The Capitol and the FBI has warned of potential threats forecast for state capitals with the next week circled as a possibility for violence. Even before Jan. 6, weapons were being purchased in rapid succession, shop owners note.
Back in Southwest Florida, the politics are on people's mind.
"Look at the rhetoric that's going on now. He told the NRA he's coming for them," Patriot Gun Shoppe's Mike Worthington said. "(Gun sales) increased over the last six months significantly," he added, pinning the sales mainly to civil unrest and summer riots in Portland and similar cities.
"It's been pretty much steady since the riots started."
And it's people of all political stripes — liberals as well. Worthington said those coming to his Venice store are worried about Second Amendment rights and wanting home protection. The weapons sought are varied.
"They are looking AR-15s, AK-47s, pistols, revolvers," he said.
Sheran agreed.
"Mostly AR-15 and pistols. But pretty much right now, it's anything anyone can get their hands on," he said.
Some people are simply continuing with their longtime use of weapons. Osprey resident Victor Sabattini was buying a new handgun because another handgun he can't find ammunition for it. He's had weapons since the 1970s when he was in the U.S. Army.
And while Sabattini is a bit of a regular at Total Impact Guns, Sheran said he hasn't seen most of the people before.
"About 80 percent of our business is first-time buyers," he said. "They've never believed in needing a gun before but think they need one now."
Higher Power Outfitters Inc. owner Ryan Ingle agreed with the approximate number of 80 percent being first-time buyers.
"Just had an 83-year-old woman buy a revolver who has never owned a gun in her life," he said from the Punta Gorda shop, noting he works to put people "in the right gun."
But supply and demand is definitely on the demand side right now.
"Guns are lucky to stay on the shelves for more than 24 hours," Ingle said. "Obviously, political climate. People are fearful, 100 percent."
Ingle said he didn't get into politics with his customers because "everybody's got different views on things," but then said people are worried about the Second Amendment and other concerns about the new administration.
"They're definitely going to try to do something with gun control, without a doubt. It's all about control. You just had Big Tech silence half of America via Parler," Ingle said. "Your Facebook fact-checkers definitely have a left-wing craziness."
That said, he noted liberals are also coming in, and he's helping people obtain gun safety classes and concealed-carry permits.
Likewise, Worthington said more people are asking about classes and still upset with the November election.
He said he'd seen online information pointing toward factions making it appear Trump supporters were involved in the Jan. 6 chaos but couldn't remember where. To date, there's been no evidence of Antifa involvement. Those who have been arrested thus far have largely been found to be proponents of President Trump who were upset about his loss.
Worthington said he thinks Nancy Pelosi is "fueling the fire."
"I think with what happened (Jan. 6) is getting blown out of proportion. I do not think there were people there who were trying to overthrown the government," he said, then adding: "I'm not condoning it."
Sheran said he's heard from all sides of the controversy. He doubts there are definitive threats in Southwest Florida. But he said he wouldn't want to be in a large city like Chicago or Portland right now.
"Do I think a gun fight is going to happen in our little sunshine city of Venice? Probably not. No. But I have no clue. Washington ... maybe," Sheran said.
He said he works to keep politics and religion out of his business, but said the Capitol insurrection wasn't right.
"I think there are better ways to express disappointment than storming a building," Sheran said. "I wish I had a crystal ball. There's a lot of people who are upset in the world. But I don't think violence is ever the answer. I don't."
