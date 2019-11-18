It took an army to create Walt Disney’s greatest dream — Walt Disney World near Orlando.
Victor Maresca, 90, of Venice, was one of the soldiers.
While Disney Imagineeers designed the largest theme park in the world, hundreds of real estate workers in the greater Orlando area were buying up some 28,000 acres in small parcels lest anyone learn a giant land deal was in process.
While the Disney Company spent millions for the old orange groves and such, the price would have been prohibitive had anyone even guessed at what was about to happen.
Disney was making sure this park would not be surrounded by motels and fast food restaurants as Disney World in California was as soon as the 78-acre mecca to a mouse opened in 1954.
The land deal is why, other than highway signs on U.S. 4 in Orlando, there is no sign of any Disney characters, nor rides nor hotels until one is several miles into the property.
While there have been other large land deals, the one orchestrated for the World of Disney’s dreams was certainly one of the most secretive. It took from April 15, 1964 to June 25, 1965 when a Disney attorney announced the completion of the land deal, Walt Disney Company records note.
As the design came together and the layout for attractions and hotels and transportation systems came off the hundreds or perhaps thousands of drawing boards, hundreds of contracts were let to the many companies that would be involved in Disney World’s creation.
Designing and construction of the first park, the Magic Kingdom, and two hotels, The Contemporary and the Polynesian, was completed in 1971 with the official opening celebration Oct. 23-25.
Celebrities there included Bob Hope, Julie Andrews, Rock Hudson, Jonathan Winters, Annette Funivello and Fred MacMurray.
Maresca was with the Tischman Company, which built the Dolphin and Swan Hotels between Epcot the Hollywood Studios — first referred to as MGM Studios.
“I was the mechanical man,” Maresca said recently. With Joan, he moved to the Orlando area in 1972.
He was from Brooklyn where he first learned mechanical drawing and estimating at Brooklyn Technical High School.
He became an expert in all the “mechanicals” that are necessary in a building, especially in a massive hotel such as the Dolphin.
He was there when it opened and has two special souvenirs of that occasion. One is a specially created miniature silver spoon. The larger treasure is a drawing of Mickey Mouse signed by several Disney Imagineers.
While the hotel was being built, the couple lived at Fern Park about 30 minutes from the construction site.
“I got to meet Roy (Disney),” he said. Walt Disney died before his World was opened but his brother Roy oversaw the construction up to the opening of the World and its many hotels and then stayed on the job for several years, to oversee the ongoing expansion of the Disney World.
Expansion continues to this day as new Imagineers come on board and take the World far beyond the dreams of the man who created Mickey.
The Morescas arrived in Orlando in 1972, just in time for the expansion of Disney World to begin. Moresca was there for the birth of Epcot, expansion of the Monorail system and creation of many hotels, right up until the Swan and Dolphin, which opened in 1990.
“I was there for the opening,” he said. “Ronald Reagan was there and the president of the U.S. (George H. W. Bush)”
An employee of the Tischman Company, he worked on many projects at WDW. His expertise included plumbing for fountains as well as buildings, electrical systems and even air conditioning.
“I hated air conditioning,” he said.
The couple came to the Sarasota area after he retired in the early 1990s. They first lived at Stoney Brook, on the fourth floor of one of the condo buildings. Recently, they moved to Tuscan Gardens in Venice.
Although they downsized, they did not get rid of the Silver Spoon from WDW nor the hand-signed drawing of Mickey Mouse given to them at the opening of the Dolphin Hotel which is close to both Epcot and the Hollywood Studios.
