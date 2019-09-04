Single tickets for Asolo Rep's 2019-20 season will go on sale to the general public online only on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 12:01 a.m. and in person at the box office and by phone on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.
Subscribers and donors (at the Angel level or higher) can purchase single tickets for the season beginning Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. by phone or at Asolo Rep's Box Office.
Subscriptions for the 2019-20 season are on sale now.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. single tickets will be available to the general public at the box office and by phone
The Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office is at 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida 34243
Season subscriptions and tickets are available by calling or visiting Asolo Rep's Box Office, located in the lobby of the theater or by calling 941-351-8000 or 800-361-.8388, or online at asolorep.org. Box office hours through October 30 are Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Asolo Rep 2019-20 Season
Nov. 16-Dec. 28 (Previews Nov. 13, 14 & 15 "The Sound of Music" Rogers and Hammerstein. Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp Directed and Choreographed by Josh Rhodes.
Jan. 10 - March 8 Previews Jan. 8 and 9. "Murder on the Orient Express" Agatha Christie. Adapted by Ken Ludwig, directed by Peter Amster.
Jan. 24-March 19, previews Jan. 22-23. "The Lifespan of a Fact" by Jeremy Kareken and David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. Directed by Celine Rosenthal
Feb. 14-March 21, previews Feb. 12-13 "Into the Breeches" by George Brant. Directed by Laurq Kepley.
March 20-April 11, previews March 18-19, "The Great Leap" (in the Cook Theatre) by Laura Yee. Directed by Vanessa Stalling.
April 10-25, Previews begin April 3.World Premier Musical "Knoxville," written and directed by Frank Galati. Music by Stewphen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. (Based on the novel "A Death in the Family" by James Agee and, in part, on the play "All the Way HOme" by Ted Mosel. Directed by Frank Galati.
May 15-31, Previews begin May 7, "Hood: A Robin Hood Musical Adventure." Book by Douglas Carter Beane. Music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn. Directed by Mark Brokaw.
June 12-28, preview Jun 11 "Snow White" presented byNew International Encounter. Adapted from the Brothers Grimm. Music by Joey Hickman. Directed by Alex Byrne.
