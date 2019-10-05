John Seerey Lester received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Animal Artists.
The award was presented to the Laurel resident at the opening of the SAA juried exhibition and tour kick off Sept. 15 in San Antonio.
The show featured artwork by 135 of the world’s “best of the best” wildlife artists, including Seerey-Lester, and was hosted at the Biscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio.
In the 59 years that the Society of Animal Artists has existed, there have only been four such awards presented.
With the largest group of SAA Members in attendance for the annual Awards Banquet, it was evident that he was held in high esteem by his fellow wildlife artists.
In accepting the award, Seerey-Lester thanked the organization for the guidance and opportunities afforded him over the years of his membership and will continue to provide to other up-and coming wildlife artists in the future.
There for the recognition were fellow members of The Phartists, a Sarasota group of photographers and artists (hence the name). These close friends included: Maureen and Chuck Snyder, Bob and Jerry Woelfel, artist Mary Jo Perkins, the widow of Television newscaster, star of “Biography on A & E and, in this area, Gulf Coast Journal on WEDU, Jack Perkins, who passed away earlier this year.
Seerey-Lester’s wife Suzie assisted with his acceptance presentation to the assembled artists. Also present was the artist’s son, John Seerey-Lester Jr.
Seerey-Lester’s paintings have been published in such books as “The Legendary Hunts of Theodore Roosevelt,” “Tracks in the Sand, Vol. I,” Legends of the Hunt: Campfire Tales,” “Legends of the Hunt,” “Impressions of India and Nepal,” “Painting Wildlife with John Seerey-Lester.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.