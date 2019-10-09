Being a journalist is wonderful but being one for the community paper in a town as special as Venice is even better.
In the past week I have had opportunities to learn more about two religions; visit with members of the journalism club at Island Village Montessori School; interview an amazing 100-year-old man who played a big role in the creation of Walt Disney World; and review an opening at an area theater.
Sunday evening, Sept. 29, I was invited to attend the Rosh Hashanah service at the Jewish Congregation of Venice. Rabbi Ben Shull presided along with several members of the congregation who read from the prayer book.
The choir sang and Cantor Marci Vitkus added her splendid voice to the proceedings. She has been at the JCV for some 18 years.
During some of those years, the JCV was without a resident rabbi and Marci, in my opinion as an outside observer, was the glue that kept everyone together.
Tuesday, I was invited to the birthday party for Somtawin Thomkaew, 95, the mother of my friend Kwan Taylor who owns Thai Bistro on East Venice Avenue.
Always thinking of others, Kwan and her mother turned the event into a fundraiser for the Forest Buddhist monastery planned for an 8.7-acre site at 520 Lewis St. just a few blocks from downtown Englewood’s Dearborn Street.
All monetary birthday gifts are being donated toward construction of the temple.
Kwan removed the tables from the center of her restaurant and set up chairs for invited guests to watch the ceremony presided over by five monks from the monastery. Programs were provided so we could follow along with the chants of the monks.
I had to head back to work after the ceremony, which mean missing an incredible spread of Thai food prepared by Kwan and her restaurant staff, many of whom are family members.
Sadly, Audrey Blackwell is no longer the assistant Our Town Editor. Those of you who are used to sending items to her can send them to me at kcool@venicegondolier.com.
As Audrey embarks on her new path she will be able to do more writing, which is what she was trained to do with her master’s degree in journalism.
Later that afternoon, I met with the journalism club at Island Village Montessori School. Club members range from third through eighth grade. Their club mentor is Mendy Hyatt-Hensley, an upper elementary educator and community liaison with the school.
Club members prepare a regular blog instead of a newspaper but they are learning journalism principles that are valid for most, if not all, writers.
For a recent blog, the students interviewed each other about what they like to do on vacation, what foods they like and so on.
They asked questions about what I do at the paper but also asked about my volunteer job as a skating judge. Seems the teacher had done her homework.
It was a fun event for me and I look forward to returning to see the school drama group’s production of “Frozen” later in the year and, hopefully, to visit this group of very bright students again sometime.
Wednesday afternoon I had a chance to interview a man who was involved with the construction of Walt Disney World. That was prior to the park’s opening in 1971. He is now 100 and with his wife lives at Tuscan Gardens.
Thursday is the day we put the Our Town section to bed for Saturday’s paper, so I was at the office all day. Friday at lunch I gave a talk on the history of the circus in Venice to a group at Pelican Pointe Country Club. That evening I covered the opening of “Finding Neverland” at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers.
For years I only covered theaters from Englewood north but when the Golden Apple Dinner Theatre closed in Sarasota after a 39-year run, I was besieged by readers who wanted to know why I wasn’t covering the Broadway Palm.
There are other theaters south of Venice too but I have yet to get a request to cover any of them. It seems our readers only drive north, but then there are so many theaters in the Sarasota area that there is little time to go elsewhere to see all the offerings there.
Over the weekend I had to prepare for the coming Halloween season when I will be on a panel about ghost stories at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port; a radio show in North Port the next morning (more ghost stories); a meeting of the Venice Reading Festival committee on Friday; a talk about more ghosts the following week to one of this area’s wonderful PEO groups; and finally, on Halloween, more ghost stories with the Venice Rotary Club.
Excuse the shameless self-promotion but the Gondolier Sun is offering all six of my ghost story books all this month at a very good price. Whether you choose to believe or not is up to you. I look at most of the tales people have shared with me as “history light.”
While this has not been a typical week, it was close. I will aim to have a more interesting column next week
