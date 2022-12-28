On this last week of 2022, we give thanks for another year of blessings. We recognize the people who enrich our lives and for the events that bring a tear and laughter.
The closing of ShorePoint Health Venice brought tears.
For years, locals depended on medical and emergency care being nearby. In addition, more than 600 hospital volunteers would now have to find a new purpose.
Venice High students would have to find new volunteer opportunities and shoppers and treasure hunters would be lost without The Elephant’s Trunk thrift shop. There would be no more decorated wheelchairs in the Christmas Parade.
Abby’s on Miami never lost power after Hurricane Ian. Somebody lives right. After locals discovered the good news, Don and his crew at Abby’s were bombarded with fun.
Locals shared stories about needing to clean up mountains of vegetation. Stories of good luck and of damage brought laughter, comfort and good-luck wishes and offers to help. In all, a terrific community spirit prevailed.
“I sold over 100 cups of hot coffee to go in the first hour we opened,” Don said.
While it was heartbreaking to see our pretty Venice covered with debris, trees down and pretty flowers upended, the heartbreak didn’t last long.
Venice Area Beautification Inc. volunteers, Keep Venice Beautiful crews and city workers kicked in immediately. They replanted flowers, cleaned flower beds and worked to brace trees. The sound of chain saws broke the usual quiet in Venice.
How could we manage without our Venice Police helping make intersections safe and passable again? City workers covered parks and areas with crime-scene tape, and with tools and mulch in hand proceeded to make areas recognizable.
Thanks to a generous donation, Venice has a new beautiful flag at Centennial Park. Venice has a new mayor and Council members.
Our dear generous Julia Laning Cousins passed. We will always remember her generosity and gentle spirit.
Challenger Baseball continues to bless our community.
There is more than a fair share of luncheons, fashion shows, concerts and galas to make the social scene sparkle.
Our church groups show they are the heart and hands of Christ on earth.
Volunteers everywhere make the magic happen by their work and kind words. In Venice, volunteers of all ages serve.
2022 brought us the experience of knowing exactly what Venice Strong looks like and feels like.
