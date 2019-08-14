By KIM COOL
When Donna (Summer Dawn Wallace) and her daughter Lottie, 15, drop in on Donna’s brother Kevin (Marc Bitler) and his husband Ted (Creg Sclavi) at their Sag Harbor mansion, some changes will be made. That is simply the beginning of “Harbor,” by Chad Beguelin, directed by Greg Leaming.
Ted is a wealthy architect who is quite at home in Sag Harbor. His spouse, Kevin, is from a simpler background. Kevin has been writing a book for about 10 years. Actually he has been mostly talking about writing the book. Supported financially by Ted, that is all he has needed to do.
All that will change when Donna and Lottie stop by for a brief visit that lasts several months, during which all four lives are changed.
Donna and Lottie have been living in a junky old van but are supposedly on their way to the East Coast where Donna supposedly will have a tryout to become a singer on a cruise ship. The trouble is that she needs to divest herself of an important piece of baggage and might lose her daughter Lottie in the process, when her true motive for the visit is revealed.
While Donna is “trashy” with a capital “T,” somehow Lottie has done a pretty good job of raising herself. Yet her inner child reminds to have to deal with the mother she knows and father she does not know.
Donna’s brother also seems to have adjusted to becoming a writer, even if he hasn’t seen anything in print.
As the drop-in visit is extended, Donna’s real reason for visiting her brother unfolds.
Attitudes change with some of the adults acting more like children.
Even class distinctions — so obvious at the beginning of the play — become blurred as the story progresses. Perhaps people are just people after all.
Leaming’s cast and direction combine to make an entertaining evening of theater, enhanced by Steven Kemp’s set and David Covah’s costumes.
“Harbor” continues through Aug. 25 in the Cook Theatre within the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For tickets ($32.50-$45), call the box office at 941-351-8000 or visit: asolorep.org/conservatory
