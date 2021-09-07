Joe and Liz of JL Specialty Flowers stand amidst some artificial flowers that looked real at their display during the Craft Fair in downtown Venice. The scent from this display made passers-by stop in their tracks to examine the flowers.
Flowers, trees, tents full of crafts and plenty of people line both sides of West Venice Avenue at the Craft Fair.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
A beautiful work of Art hand-crafted by Will Grant Studio of Bradenton, this piece captures the attention of attendees at the Annual Craft Fair in downtown Venice, Sept 4-5, on West Venice Avenue.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Jeff King of Below Sea Level Studio stands amidst some of his and his wife's creations at the Venice's Craft Fair, held Sept 4-5.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Some attendees to the Venice Craft Fair wore masks or shields. The Craft Fair had been temporarily placed on hold until COVID-10 procedures were put in place.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Downtown Venice held its Craft Fair Sept. 4-5 on West Venice Avenue.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Beautiful "Wreaths By Design" are displayed at the Venice Craft Fair in downtown Venice. Each wreath takes about three hours to design and create.
Hundreds of people attended the Venice Craft Fair held downtown Sept. 4-5. This fair got special attention because it had been temporarily put on hold when the city stopped issuing special event permits due to the surge in COVID-19.
But after the county Health Department approved COVID-19 precautions, the fair was allowed to go forward and saw a full array of vendors.
