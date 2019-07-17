From SUNCOAST HUMANE SOCIETY
Suncoast Humane received a $5,500 grant from the James W. Wherritt Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support the Shelter Angel Medical Fund.
This medical fund is in need of continuous support to save the lives of animals that otherwise would have little or no chance of being adopted.
The Shelter Angel program allows for many animals brought to the Suncoast Humane Society’s Adoption Center to be treated for illnesses and injuries.
Treatments can be very costly depending upon the ailment. Heartworm treatment, eye surgery, dental work, X-rays, diagnostic work and removal of harmful cysts are among the treatments that have been sponsored.
This program allows many animals to eventually be placed into loving, permanent homes.
The Shelter Angel Medical Fund makes a big difference for Suncoast Humane Society. In 2018, 30 animals utilized the Shelter Angel program, and 31 animals have benefited from the program in just a little over six months this year.
The generosity of the James W. Wherritt Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County helps assure that difference through this grant.
For more information or to donate, call 941-474-7884 or visit: Humane.org.
