A local Renaissance man died this week

Carole and Chip Ludlow at the White House

Carole and George “Chip” Ludlow, national judges for U.S. Figure Skating, were team leaders at the Albertville Olympics in France in 1992. George passed away Monday evening at The Gardens in Venice. Carole passed away in 2012. This photo was taken in the Rose Garden at the White House where the U.S. Figure Skating World Team was invited to meet President George H.W. Bush. They are wearing the 1992 Olympic uniforms.

George B. Ludlow died peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Venice.


Flying sit spin

George “Chip” Ludlow performing a flying sit spin sometime in the 1950s.
Chip Ludlow

Chip Ludlow at Viento at the Zota Beach resort on Longboat Key on Nov. 5, 2019.
