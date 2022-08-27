A local Renaissance man died this week
George B. Ludlow died peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Venice.
Born July 18, 1933, in Warwick, Rhode Island, he was 89.
In 1994, he and his wife, Carole Lanese Ludlow, moved to Venice from Kent, Connecticut, where both had been on the faculty of the Kent School. Their involvement in the world of figure skating had brought them together and was a shared lifelong interest.
She predeceased him on Feb. 11, 2012.
As national judges for U.S. Figure Skating, both reached the upper ranks in the sport.
They were actively involved in the Winter Olympics at Lake Placid, New York, in 1980 and many other national and international events, and in 1992 were team leaders for the U.S. Figure Skating team at the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.
Both judged World Special Olympics skating competitions in France, Alaska and Japan, as well as several of the initial international Theatre on Ice competitions.
They were members of the Skating Club of Boston and honorary members of the Tampa Bay Skating Club.
“Chip,” as he was known to friends and family, was a graduate of Brown University, earned a master’s degree in languages from Middlebury College and studied abroad in both France and Germany, which would prove beneficial to his many years as a national and international figure skating judge.
During those early years he also came close to earning Equity status on Broadway. While he chose teaching instead of performing, that experience proved useful years later, when he became the opera, ballet and occasional theater critic for the Venice Gondolier.
When not officiating at skating events, he and Carole would attend as spectators, as they did to the World Figure Skating Competition in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1997. Avid travelers, they also enjoyed cruises.
He was honored with a plaque and pin for 50 years as a judge of U.S. Figure Skating in May at the association’s annual meeting in Colorado Springs. At the same event, Carole was recognized posthumously as an Honorary National Judge.
Though Ludlow didn’t move to Florida until 1994, he had been a regular visitor to Sarasota while attending college as his parents had a home there.
During those years he often volunteered as a trampoline instructor for the Sailor Circus. As a diving coach at Kent, he used the trampoline to help divers improve their techniques.
He also coached tennis and figure skating at the preparatory school. He and Carole were dorm masters there, and he was head of the school’s modern language department.
He is survived by nieces Shirley A. Buell and Carol Buell Brian; nephew Douglas C. Buell; and longtime family friend Catherine Mazza.
Services will be at the Kent School at a date to be determined.
