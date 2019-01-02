Kristofer Geddie, director of diversity at Venice Theatre, will speak to the Gulf Coast Humanist Association at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at The Family Table Restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, North Port. The public is invited to this free event.
Members of The Humanist Society will have gathered at 11:30 for lunch, to which the public is also welcome. It is requested that non-members email their intent to join the group at lunch by emailing mg@glidewell.net.
About the topic, “Diversity,” Geddie asks: “What does this buzzword mean? Do we care? Does it matter now? Let’s look at our community along with the country at large. “Were we carefully taught?”
After years of many roles as actor/singer, Geddie came to the Venice Theatre to play the role of Coalhouse Walker in “Ragtime,” and he never left. Here, in addition to his many shows as performer and director, he has been the director of diversity for the past seven years and is now also general manager.
Geddie also serves on the select Ambassador Circle for “Embracing our Differences,” a Sarasota-based not-for-profit that uses art and education to inculcate respect for diversity of the human family. As an Ambassador, he advocates for the organization and serves to spread its mission and message.
