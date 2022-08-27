Seniors filled the dance floor at the Senior Friendship Centers in Venice recently. Musicians, at the top of the photo, included Fred Herriet, one of the seniors, on conga drums, Jim Fitzpatrick on trombone, vocalist Maryann Ramirez, Dave Santora on drums, Jim Fitzpatrick on trombone and George DeJong on piano.
The arts rule for people of all ages in Venice: painting, sculpting, singing, playing musical instruments, dancing — one of the more popular activities at the Senior Friendship Centers of Venice.
Barbara DeJong was there recently with her husband, George DeJong, former keyboardist with Herman’s Hermits. DeJong played piano, with vocalist Mary Ann Ramirez, Dave Santora on drums, Jim Fitzpatrick on trombone and Fred Herriet, one of the seniors, on congas.
“With their permission, I photographed some of the seniors enjoying the music,” she said.
DeJong traveled the world with the Hermits for some 12 years before retiring to Venice, where he soon became a popular addition to the area’s music scene, performing at local clubs and restaurants, and this spring serving as the musical director for the annual Pinky’s Players show at Venice Theatre.
“The dance floor was crowded all afternoon,” Wagner said.
Adding to the festivities were two birthday celebrations. Fred, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 96th birthday, and Harvey Robinson, a regular at the center, celebrated his 87th birthday.
Ramirez sang several songs, including “Happy Birthday” for the two men.
At the end of the afternoon event, everyone joined hands around the edge of the dance floor and sang “God Bless America.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.