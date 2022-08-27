Cutting the "proverbial rug" at Senior Friendship Center

Seniors filled the dance floor at the Senior Friendship Centers in Venice recently. Musicians, at the top of the photo, included Fred Herriet, one of the seniors, on conga drums, Jim Fitzpatrick on trombone, vocalist Maryann Ramirez, Dave Santora on drums, Jim Fitzpatrick on trombone and George DeJong on piano.

PHOTO BY BARBARA WAGNER

The arts rule for people of all ages in Venice: painting, sculpting, singing, playing musical instruments, dancing — one of the more popular activities at the Senior Friendship Centers of Venice.

Barbara DeJong was there recently with her husband, George DeJong, former keyboardist with Herman’s Hermits. DeJong played piano, with vocalist Mary Ann Ramirez, Dave Santora on drums, Jim Fitzpatrick on trombone and Fred Herriet, one of the seniors, on congas.

Let there be music

Senior Mary Ann Ramirez sings while George DeJong accompanies on piano at a recent afternoon dance party at the Senior Friendship Centers in Venice.


God Bless America

The seniors joined hands and formed a big circle at the end of the afternoon at the Senior Friendship Centers, with everyone joining in on “God Bless America.”

