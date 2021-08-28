Editor’s note: Clarissa Thomasson, a member of the county’s Centennial Committee, was asked to write a poem to commemorate the county’s founding in 1921.
The poem, which never got to be read because the Centennial event had to be canceled due to COVID-19, features many of the key names in the history of Sarasota County.
Thomasson, who is a member of the Sara De Soto Daughters of the American Revolution, submitted the poem to the Venice Gondolier. The poem is printed in its entirety on this page.
Sarasota Centennial
When Sarasota first began,
Bill Whitaker came to our land.
He farmed the land and hunted game.
The nearby Bayou bears his name.
When Scots arrived to start a town,
They found instead just barren ground.
So John Gillespie came to stay
And start the town we love today.
New land purchased by J. H. Lord
Required new settlers come on board.
Chicago’s Tribune spread the news—
Designed to make buyers enthused.
When Bertha Palmer saw his ad,
She brought her brother, son, and dad.
In 1910 they came to town
Where A.B. Edwards showed them ’round.
Ten thousand acres Palmer bought
And spurred the growth the small town sought.
She had the Seyboard add a branch
And built a home, estate, and ranch.
Soon wealthy visitors came down
And made a city from the town.
But despite good weather, land and beach
Selling the town seemed out of reach.
New autos needed roads—not rails
So Palmer sought to pave the trails.
New advertising plans were made—
Supported by the Board of Trade.
The Palmers lent both corporate pros
And funds to print the ads they chose
To lure new settlers, guests and more
To our fair town—from shore to shore.
As new car owners traveled down
To see the beautiful new town
No hard-topped roads were to be found—
Just paths through sandy, flooded ground.
Since Manatee was slow to act
Some Sarasotans formed a pact
To build the roads and bridges sought
And tax themselves for those they bought.
A caravan was sent to rate
The best road surface in the state.
A Roads committee studied how
To fund the roads they needed now.
When Mayor Edwards swung the gavel,
The town proposed new roads for travel.
But Manatee Board’s master plan
Gave North County the upper hand.
So Palmer, Edwards, and Higel
With Lamar Rankin worked until
A bond issue that they proposed
Would provide for the needed roads.
Rose Wilson’s Times gave full support.
The bond had passed was the report.
But Manatee called, “Wait, not yet!
This plan is too elaborate!”
The bond proposal they rewrote
At last received the county’s vote.
With roads and bridges underway,
‘Til World War I brought a delay.
A hope that U.S. 41
Would pass through town was soon undone
As county leaders backed a plan
To bring it through north county land.
As cross-state road plans quickly soared,
South County found its needs ignored.
A meeting was soon called to see
A way to break from Manatee.
Then Joseph Halton led the cry:
“We will be milked until we’re dry!”
We really have no time to wait.
“We want to move and not stagnate!”
When Owen Burns then took the floor,
The district leaders said, “No More!”
A campaign formed to break away—
But circumstances caused delay.
At last a bill to separate
Sent Augustus Wilson to the State.
Although the bill seemed a good fit,
The Legislature tabled it.
A team with Edwards at the fore
Brought separation up once more.
Rose Wilson brought the good news home
“All obstacles are overcome.”
By May 12, nineteen twenty one
The separation bill was won.
The news they’d hoped to hear for years—
Brought whistles, sirens, horns and cheers.
The June fifteen vote went our way
And formed the county we love today.
On July 1 of twenty-one
Sarasota County was begun.
Our thanks to Palmer, Edwards, Lord
And all the folks who came on board
A century has passed—and yet—
Our brave founders we won’t forget.
