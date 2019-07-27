A 'special' thank you goes to Publix #1433

COURTESY PHOTO

From left: Katie Stitch, June Wilson (Facilitator Athlete Leadership Programs), Barb Wilson (Special Olympics Florida Sarasota County Athlete Leader), present Publix staff members Michela Giglio and Patrick Steele with a “Thank You” card for Publix #1433’s participation in raising funds for Special Olympics Florida. Special Olympics Florida thanks all Florida Publix stores for the 39 years that Publix has supported Special Olympics Florida by raising over $35 million for athletes in Florida and continues to demonstrate their dedication to inclusion and acceptance by hiring associates with intellectual disabilities.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments