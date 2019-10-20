A Survivor’s Story: Lisette Crouch

Originally from St. Petersburg, Lisette Crouch now resides in Venice.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
May 31, 2018, I was 40 when I was diagnosed.
What kind of treatment did you receive?
I received chemo with a targeted therapy of Herceptin and Perjeta for six treatments, then just the two targeted therapies for a year, surgery, radiation, and now I’m on an oral medication to reduce chance of re-occurrence. I will take that for a year.
Did you face any obstacles? If so, how did you overcome them?
I didn't have any major obstacles in regards to treatment, for example, I never had to stop treatment but I did have a severe allergic reaction to the Neulasta shot after my first chemo. I am fortunate that my husband is a physician and he immediately recognized I needed Benadryl and an inhaler to stop the reaction. From that point on I pre-medicated with those things before the shot.
The only other thing I had to deal with was having surgery in Houston, Texas and then traveling home afterwards. I had a partial-mastectomy, also called a lumpectomy; however, I also had reconstruction to both breasts at the same time and three lymph nodes removed. I wanted to get home so badly that I just toughed out the flight back but it wasn't the most comfortable flight.
What was the most challenging part of your experience?
The most challenging part of everything was telling my children. They were 10 and 13 at the time and it was just hard to tell them I had cancer. Then not being able to do all the mommy things. For example, for both of their birthday's they wanted to go to a theme park, I felt well enough to do one but not the other. I had never missed a birthday before that, so I was bummed.
Where did you find the greatest support?
My greatest support came from my family, my husband, kids and mother; however, I also received a lot of support from friends and co-workers. My great friend, Rachel, from Punta Gorda flew to Texas with my family for my surgery. My childhood friends, Janet, Kelly and Dawn, drove to Venice from St. Petersburg every Wednesday to hang out. My co-workers and colleagues from Laurel Nokomis School brought me and my family weekly dinners, surprised me a few days before surgery to cheer me on, prayed for me and wore pink the month of October. I had a lot of support in Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee from family and friends.
How has the experience affected your relationship with friends and family?
My experience has re-prioritized my relationships with my family and friends. Things that mattered before, just don't now. Although my faith has always been important to me and my family, I lean more on it now than ever before. I'm grateful for all the blessings God has bestowed on me, including this experience.
How has this experience changed you?
I have always been a patient person, it's a requirement as a teacher for children with special needs, but I realized that patience may have also made me hold on to things and worry more. Now, I let go, and let God do a lot more then I used to.
What advice would you share with others?
Find a support system, whether that is your family, friends or faith or all those things. Learn about the disease but don't let it consume you. Don't ask Dr. Google, ask your medical team. Get a good medical team, make sure you can trust them and that they talk to each other.
