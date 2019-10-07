A Survivor's Story: Sheila Miller

Sheila Miller, originally from western Maryland, currently resides in Venice.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in January 2019 at the age of 51.
What kind of treatment did you receive?
The tumor was removed in February and I received 16 chemotherapy treatments. I am scheduled for a bilateral mastectomy.
Did you face any obstacles? If so, how did you overcome them?
The biggest obstacle was fighting fear and facing the unknown. I couldn’t be in control of my schedule, I couldn’t determine how I would feel in a week or even the next day and I couldn’t control the changes in my life.
I turned to people who had experience with the same type of cancer and treatment. Ultimately, I decided to change my outlook. I tried to look at the many blessings that God has given me. This proved to be a big help to me. However, I also tried to allow myself to have grace. I tried to allow myself to have moments when I was angry, sad, upset, scared, etc. and just acknowledge that cancer sucks.
I also tried to continue to exercise when I felt physically strong. The physical exercise helped my mental and emotional well-being.
What was the most challenging part of your experience?
The first appointment with an oncologist, the first surgery, feeling a port in your chest, the first chemo session, the first time you saw yourself with no hair, seeing your eyelashes come off with a washcloth – all of those firsts gave me anxiety. But I think the most challenging was facing each day and trying to live life as usual. Beyond the sheer exhaustion of chemo, no matter what I did, where I went – I looked different and people noticed. I decided not to wear a wig. It was too hot, itchy and I hated it.
Before I went anywhere, I felt like I had to prepare myself – take a deep breath and mentally get ready for who I would see, what people would ask or say. It was hard to be “on” all the time.
Where did you find the greatest support?
My faith, husband and close friends and family. I have been humbled by the outpouring of love that was shown to me and the prayers that were said on my behalf.
I also received support from complete strangers. Survivors often walk be me and say, “It’s been 10 years for me – keep going.”
How has the experience affected your relationship with friends and family?
I have never felt more loved in my life. However, one difficulty was communicating what I needed to everyone. Many people wanted to do something for me, come see me, call me on the phone – I couldn’t do everything or respond to everyone. I realized that often it was something that they needed – I didn’t. It was hard to tell someone with good intentions that “I know you want to give me a hug, but I am exhausted.”
How has this experience changed you?
I think that I am more intentional on trying to keep perspective on everyday problems. I believe that I have been more thankful for blessings that I have taken for granted in the past.
What have you learned about yourself?
I am stronger than I thought. Professionally, I am the VP of philanthropy at the Child Protection Center and in my role, I kept reflecting how I am thankful to be supported but I also kept reflecting how opposite it is for child abuse victims. If they had a fraction of the support I have, their healing and recovery process would be so different. Like cancer, child abuse is not determined by socioeconomic status or demographics and is not self-inflicted. Breast cancer further fueled my passion for protecting children.
What advice would you share with others?
Take one day at a time. Lean on God. Try to see the blessings in your life. Be kind to yourself.
