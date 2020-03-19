It’s all a matter of perspective, I guess.
The news, social media, personal experience — all inform us as decide how we will handle things in this current health scare.
On Monday, the Cancer Center of Venice was screening people before they entered, asking questions and signing a slip of paper with personal information on it using a pen provided by an attendant.
The attendant wiped down the pen after each use and most people used the hand sanitizer before they entered the offices.
Publix was not as busy as it usually is at the time of day I went there. Normally, when the store is out of sanitizing wipes for the cart handles it’s not a cause for concern. Monday, however, was different. I made sure I never touched my face.
I wandered around people-watching, noticing several people wearing gloves, some regular, some latex.
I never heard a cough or sneeze the whole time I was there.
It was interesting to see the looks of consternation on some, of panic on others, even the looks of smug complacency of those who had their baskets filled with multiple quantities items as if they were soon to cease production. “Panic buying” and “hoard buying” could make that seem to be the case.
The things I expected to be gone, indeed were. Bread, for instance.
One surprise was that all the chicken was gone from the meat counter. The empty shelves seemed larger.
Single-use bottled water shelves were empty, and some people just stood there trying to decide if they would spring for the elevated prices of the specialty waters.
I watched one woman trying to decide for about five minutes, picking one up, then putting it back, then finally opting for a couple of large bottles of water she probably never normally buys.
I never checked out the paper goods aisle, or disinfectants, as social media seems to have fed a frenzy of panic buying of those items, but I was surprised at what I found in the produce section.
Most all of the bagged vegetables were gone. The shelves with waxed veggies, empty. The organic foods and veggies were gone as well.
I found this strange, as most times they are bypassed in lieu of the displays of “open air” fresh vegetables … which in this case seemed to be mostly untouched.
Some older shoppers were aghast that items they were looking for were not there. One poor lady was practically in shock that there were no bagged carrots when the shelves are usually full to overflowing with them.
I also noticed that almost everything that was “BOGO” or “two-fer” on sale throughout the aisles was gone, leaving glaringly empty spaces — something I’ve never seen before.
I went back to Publix first thing Tuesday morning, about 7:15, to follow up on Monday afternoon’s shopping experience.
The parking lot in front of Publix was full when normally at that time of the morning there are about six cars. The store was bustling with people.
One of the cashiers I know said that the only time she’s seen it this busy at that time of the morning was the day before Thanksgiving.
“This is day before Thanksgiving on steroids,” she said.
The meat counter was basically empty. The egg bin was too with the exception of colored, hard-boiled eggs for Easter.
But the missing produce from Monday had been replenished and workers were diligently restocking other empty areas.
One employee wheeled stacked crate after stacked crate of bread.
Aquafina Pure water was the only regular water available, at $5.99 for a 24 pack. At the time it was untouched.
The lines were long. Most people had full baskets. I was behind one woman whose purchases totaled out at $402.
Still no antiseptic wipes for the cart handle, so when I got home I immediately washed my hands and then went out and disinfected my car door handle and the steering wheel.
It was an interesting couple of days, to be sure, and it will get more interesting each day.
Try not to hoard. Wash your hands. And most important of all: Don’t panic.
