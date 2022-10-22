It is no secret that I love Venice, its history and its cultural institutions — especially Venice Theatre.
My history of Venice dates to my first visit with my parents back in 1959. Venice Gardens was in its earliest years. Venice Art Center was planning a modest building that these days remains somewhere deep in the wonderful center we now appreciate.
Venice Theatre was a bit older, dating to Nov. 23, 1950, according to Maureen Holland who was the theater’s first marketing maven, among other duties.
She also helped write its history many years later, long after it had vacated the World War II quonset hut at Venice Airport with metal chairs on loan from the Farley Funeral “on the condition they be returned whenever there was an actual funeral.”
Volunteers built the stage just 30 days before the first production. Memberships were $5 and included the expectation that members would “act, usher, take tickets, clean out the place or whatnot.” Adjusting for inflation, an active membership today should be $61.58.
Volunteers at the time were also given a picnic lunch, precurser of the annual volunteer party members enjoy these days.
In 1973, the volunteer-driven theater finally moved into its present location, although without the ill-fated stagehouse that would be destroyed by Ian.
It had 286 seats but no more rainwater running beneath the seats from a leaky roof — at least not until Ian arrived to rain on the wonderful, newly refurbished 432-seat Jervey mainstage auditorium.
The years of its transformation from typical community theater to the second-most important community theater in the U.S. occurred under the leadership of producing executive director Murray Chase, who arrived in 1995, six years after the theater added the stagehouse.
I spoke with him Thursday afternoon post-Ian, after he had been to the theater and seen the damage — from the outside, as it wasn’t safe to go inside at that point, for multiple reasons. If ever there were a leader who could deal with such a disaster, Chase is that person.
Servpro was there with some 30 workers and all sorts of equipment to dry out the building and do whatever else to prevent additional damage. That was Sept. 29.
Servpro was still on the premises on Monday, Oct. 10, when, in true “show must go on fashion” the annual volunteer party was held in the theater’s parking lot.
VT scenic designer Tim Wisgerhof was driving the theater’s stretch golf cart to ferry guests to the party area. Education Department head Sandi Davisson, choreographer and director Brad Wages, General Manager/Director of Diversity Kristofer Geddie, Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush, Board President Laura Kopple, front of house and bar manager Jeff Hyde and so many others were there.
The party tables and chairs were replaced by giant trash containers that would be filled with all of the damage, from newly installed lights and other tech gear to the remains of the old back wall that had been built circa 1926. With the addition of the stagehouse in 1989, that wall was no match for Ian.
New construction methods should not only prevent a recurrence but also prove so energy efficient that money can be saved for better uses by this wonderful theater.
We all can help to raise the new roof and all that is needed beneath it.
