“I’m grateful you passed my way,” a tearful Shirley Reid told about 80 members of the American Association of University Women at their first meeting of the 2019-20 year.
After years of living in Venice, Shirley and her husband are moving to Philadelphia to be closer to family.
Shirley is a former local and state AAUW president. She received flowers and a certificate of appreciation from Venice AAUW president Kathleen Pickering.
“Be strong and confident as you work towards the mission,” she told the group.
The members welcomed Samantha Mitizak of SKY Academy and Isabelle Lacrete of Imagine School in North Port. Samantha attended AAUW Tech Trek at Stetson University and Isabella attended at Florida Atlantic.
Tech Trek’s programs focus on science-related disciplines. Girls had to apply for the program, submit an essay and go through an interview and then be chosen from a field of applicants.
The girls thanked the group for the scholarships and opportunity.
AAUW members learned about the projects scheduled for the year, including the house tour, the tea, kayaking, scholarship awards and luncheons. One of the speakers scheduled is M.K. Mueller.
Members enjoy book exchanges, travel opportunities and projects promoting women’s issues.
The group offers camaraderie and friendship for members. For information about membership, email veniceaauw@gmail.com or be sure to visit Venice-Fl.AAUW.net
Beat the heat
Take a narrated trolley ride learning about special places in Venice. Tours on Oct. 5 are sponsored by Venice Heritage.
Tickets are $25, with tours scheduled at 10 am and noon. Purchase tickets at VeniceHeritage.org or Collector’s Gallery, 114 S. Nokomis Ave.
The tour begins at the Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St. across from West Blalock Park. There is plenty of parking.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Shirley Reid. She will be missed in Venice.
Over the years Shirley led the Venice Chapter of the AAUW and served as a state director and president. Shirley has a kind, gentle spirit and she inspired women to leadership roles in which she has served as a friend and mentor.
Shirley has been a regular at fundraisers such as fashion shows and luncheons. She draws a crowd, welcoming friends with hugs and friendly conversation. When saying her goodbye, Shirley said, “I will spend my life trying to make a difference.”
We wish this nice lady, who has become a “new old” friend, love, good health and blessings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.