Jamie Naylor

Jamie Naylor, left, librarian; Linda McKenna, NASA solar system ambassador; Bonnie Stanbro, Friends of the Jacaranda Public Library treasurer; and Pat Weber, AAUW branch education chair, at the $250 check presentation from American Association of University Women to support the library’s Tween STEM Club.

 PHOTO BY JUDY HOUSTON

VENICE — Venice branch of American Association of University Women presented a $250 check to the Friends of the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library.

The donation will be used to fund programs of the library’s Tween STEM Club for youth ages seven to 12.

The programs are conducted by Linda McKenna, a solar system ambassador, which is a volunteer outreach program of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. She was an earth and space science teacher who taught eighth-graders in her home state of Pennsylvania before retiring to Sarasota County.

