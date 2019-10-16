A “royale tea,” one served with champagne, will be sponsored by the Venice branch of the American Association of University Women at noon on Monday, Nov. 4, beginning.
It will take place at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Boulevard, Venice.
The event is a fundraiser to provide summer “camperships” for girls who have completed seventh grade, to attend a resident camp to explore fields and occupations in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math). In 2018, AAUW Venice provided funding for eight girls at a cost of $1,100 each.
“Ladies, it will be a great time to put on a party dress, wear a festive hat, and encourage a young generation of girls to aim for a future in technology,” AAUW chair for development Bev Weitzien said.
In addition to the sparkling beverage, tea will be served with quiche, scones, tea sandwiches and dessert. There will be door prizes and a prize for the most original hat.
The tea is being arranged by Joan High, who has held them for the Venice Area Historical Society. She has also organized events for other local organizations.
Tickets are $40 and can be reserved by phoning High at 941-484-5826. Additional information is available at: venice-fl.aauw.net.
