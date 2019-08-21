AAUW

PHOTO BY JUDY HOUSTON

Recently elected officers of AAUW, Venice branch are: Paula Dulski, left, vice president; Kathleen Pickering, president for a second term; Fran Potter, treasurer; and Elaine Izzi, secretary.

 PHOTO BY JUDY HOUSTON

By JUDY HOUSTON

Guest Writer

Officers for the Venice branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) have been elected. They are Paula Dulski, vice president; Kathleen Pickering, president for a second term; Fran Potter, treasurer; and Elaine Izzi, secretary.

Monthly AAUW meetings resume on Thursday, Sept. 12, with a program introducing eight area girls the branch sponsored to attend TechTrek, a STEM-based camp, this past June.

The meeting and program is open to the public and begins at 12:30 p.m. It will take place at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, at 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.

Additional information about AAUW is on its website, www.venice-fl.aauw.net.

