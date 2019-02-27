“I can’t believe that this ministry is in my backyard and I didn’t know more,” is a common remark when someone visits the Agape Flights’ hangar for the first time.
Over 300 missionary families rely on Agape Flights to transport mail and much needed supplies to Haiti, Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. In addition, Agape Flights, a 501©(3) nonprofit, Christian aviation ministry, delivers humanitarian aid and religious supplies into Cuba via the Cuban Council of Churches, and it expedites relief supplies during disasters and emergencies.
As such, it holds periodic fundraisers to benefit the organization and continue providing its valuable services. The upcoming “Pie in the Sky” open house is one such fundraiser. It will be held Saturday, March 2 at the Agape Flights’ Hangar, located at Venice Municipal Airport, 100 Airport Ave. E.
About the event
In 2014, a brainstorming session yielded an event theme, “Pie in the Sky.” As the activity ideas grew, a pie auction was added, in which a dozen pies raised over $10,000.
“The event is part of who we are – a family of love, fun and generosity,” said Carole Leman, director of donor relations and development at Agape Flights.
Last year, over 670 people participated, including 245 first-time guests to the Agape hangar. Over $54,700 was raised to help replace the hangar’s old, leaky roof. The CEO pie, which included a fishing trip, was the high bid winner of the day at $4,000, and then was sold again for another $4,000.
Agape Flights’ “Open Hangar” (Open House) allows the community to tour the hangar and learn how and why Agape Flights exists. The event introduces new people to the mission of Agape Flights and long-time supporters have the chance to connect with a place they love, and volunteers get to serve in a different capacity.
Leman explained about the 2019 event.
“Our goal is to introduce our community to the life changing work of ‘God’s Love Flights,’” she said. “Once the people connect with us and see how we serve, they usually ask, ‘How can we help?’”
Through sponsorships, a pie auction and donations, Agape Flights’ goal is to raise $40,000 to help give the Embraer 110, our main cargo plane, the new paint finish it deserves.
“Agape feels very blessed and thankful to be a part of such a wonderful and generous community,” said Leman. “This year’s event sponsors, iBusiness Solutions and Caldwell Trust Company, join 19 banner sponsors and five in-kind sponsors to support ‘The HeART of Pie in the Sky’ event. Yoder’s Restaurant and Amish Village has agreed to make the delicious dessert pies, and Ntino’s Family Restaurant & Pizzeria has generously agreed to donate all of the pizza pies.”
In addition to the food and fellowship, this year’s “Pie in the Sky” will feature an interactive art feature with World Champion artist, sculptor and painter Ashley Gray as well as healing art displayed by New Hope Girls Inc., an Agape affiliated ministry in the Dominican Republic. And guests can even paint the plane before it goes off for its professional paint job. RSVP is appreciated, but not required.
To RSVP or for questions, call 941-488-0990, Email: gomissions@agapeflights.com or visit: agapeflights.com.
