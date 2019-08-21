From STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA

Eight 2019 graduates from the Dental Hygiene program at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) completed the national board dental hygiene examination administered by the Joint Commission on National Dental Examinations, resulting in a 100 percent pass rate.

The Dental Hygiene program at SCF is a two-year Associate in Science degree program preparing graduates for employment as licensed dental hygienists. Dental hygienists promote oral health through preventive education and by providing clinical and therapeutic services.

Graduates of the program are prepared to work in a variety of settings, including private dental practices, public health departments, research facilities and schools.

For more information on SCF’s Dental Hygiene program or to apply, 941-752-5050 or visit SCF.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments