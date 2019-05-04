All Faiths Food Bank recently honored Keith and Linda Monda, co-founders of the “Campaign Against Summer Hunger,” and announced that the campaign has reached 58 percent of the $700,000 challenge match goal with one month left in the annual fundraising effort.
The campaign raises funds to help feed almost 40,000 children at risk of hunger during the summer months in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Thanks to the campaign, over the past five years 145,000 children have been served and 110 million meals have been provided.
“We encourage everyone to participate in the challenge match. It is absolutely imperative that we feed children,” said Keith Monda. “When school ends, hunger begins for thousands of children.”
A board member of All Faiths, Keith Monda is currently the chair of Feeding America and has been at the forefront of addressing hunger issues nationwide. In addition to their considerable work with the “Campaign Against Summer Hunger,” the Mondas have provided continuous support to All Faiths by funding programs, staff positions, facility expansion and, most recently, the establishment of a Food and Resource Center in DeSoto County.
In acknowledgment of everything the Mondas have done and continue to do to end hunger, the newly constructed entrance to All Faiths Food Bank has been named in their honor.
Gifts may be made by calling 941-379-6933 or at: allfaithsfoodbank.org.
