All Faiths Food Bank has received a $9,000 grant from The Kates Foundation in support of the Mobile Pantry Program for veterans.
The Veteran’s Pantry occurs every second and fourth Tuesday of the month and is part of the Food Bank’s larger Mobile Pantry Program, which distributes fresh produce, meats and groceries at 18 locations throughout the community.
All Faiths Food Bank (AFFB) is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Rated 4-stars by Charity Navigator and a member of Feeding America, AFFB provides millions of meals each year through robust programs and partnerships with charitable organizations in the community.
In addition to food distribution, AFFB operates a roster of innovative direct service programs that not only solve the immediate problem of hunger but strive to end hunger by helping families and individuals gain long-term food security, better health outcomes and self-sufficiency.
For more information, visit: allfaithsfoodbank.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.