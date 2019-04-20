All Faiths Food Bank has received a $10,000 grant from the Harold C. and Jacqueline F. Bladel Foundation in support of the Cooking Matters program.

All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

Rated 4-stars by Charity Navigator and a member of Feeding America, it provides millions of meals each year through robust programs and partnerships with charitable organizations in the community.

In addition to food distribution, All Faiths Food Bank operates a roster of innovative direct service programs that not only solve the immediate problem of hunger but strive to end hunger by helping families and individuals gain long-term food security, better health outcomes and self-sufficiency.

For more information visit: allfaithsfoodbank.org.

