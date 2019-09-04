From ALL FAITHS FOOD BANK
All Faiths Food Bank (AFFB) recently received grants from the following organizations:
• Ameriprise Financial in support of the Mobile Pantry Program,
• Bank of America Charitable Foundation in support of the Mobile Farm Market Program,
• TJX Foundation on behalf of the HomeGoods Regional Grants Program in support of the Mobile Pantry Program
The grants total $30,000 in support of Mobile pantries that distribute fresh produce, meats and groceries and Mobile Farm Markets that distribute fresh produce to those in need throughout Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
About AFFB
All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Rated 4-stars by Charity Navigator and a member of Feeding America, we provide millions of meals each year through robust programs and partnerships with charitable organizations in the community.
In addition to food distribution, All Faiths Food Bank operates a roster of innovative direct service programs that not only solve the immediate problem of hunger but strive to end hunger by helping families and individuals gain long-term food security, better health outcomes and self-sufficiency.
For more information, visit: allfaithsfoodbank.org.
