SARASOTA — The annual Principals Luncheon takes place from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 — hosted by Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County — at Circus Arts Conservatory, 2075 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota.
This year, the theme is “Come One! Come All! … to the Arts,” according to a news release.
“The event will honor Sarasota County school principals for their school’s achievements in arts education from the past year.”
The event features the Sarasota High School Jazz Band, the Sailor Circus and elementary school art.
Circus Arts Conservatory CEO Pedro Reis will talk about arts and their impact on his life.
“Members of the community are welcome to attend to celebrate arts in education and to show their gratitude for the continued commitment of Sarasota County schools to the arts. Tickets cost $50 per person. Proceeds are used to support Sarasota County arts in education,” the release states.
To buy tickets, visit: www.sarasotaarts.org/pl2019tickets/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.