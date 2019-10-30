Students walk the wire

Sailor Circus offers wire walkers, roller skaters, high-wire acts and more. It began 70-plus years ago as a club at Sarasota High School.

SARASOTA — The annual Principals Luncheon takes place from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 — hosted by Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County — at Circus Arts Conservatory, 2075 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota.

This year, the theme is “Come One! Come All! … to the Arts,” according to a news release.

“The event will honor Sarasota County school principals for their school’s achievements in arts education from the past year.”

The event features the Sarasota High School Jazz Band, the Sailor Circus and elementary school art.

Circus Arts Conservatory CEO Pedro Reis will talk about arts and their impact on his life.

“Members of the community are welcome to attend to celebrate arts in education and to show their gratitude for the continued commitment of Sarasota County schools to the arts. Tickets cost $50 per person. Proceeds are used to support Sarasota County arts in education,” the release states.

To buy tickets, visit: www.sarasotaarts.org/pl2019tickets/

