American Legion honors Flag Day at Pinebrook Center

PHOTO COURTESY OF PINEBROOK CENTER

Bill Conners, left, Wil Brickner, Patricia Moore, and Norm MacLellan comprise the American Legion Post 159 Color Guard while Ladies Auxiliary members Barbara Groskopf and Maggie Casterlin speak Friday, June 14. The auxiliary provided flags, pins and cookies during a Flag Day/VA honor ceremony at Pinebrook Center. The first Flag Day was held June 14, 1777, authorized by Congress.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF PINEBROOK CENTER
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments