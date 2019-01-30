The Venice area community is invited to fight hunger at the John Clay Memorial Venice CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday, Feb. 24.
Walkers will gather at 2:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave., Venice. Venice Christian Church Praise Band will lend its talents for pre- and post-Walk music, and the festivities will end with an ice cream party after the Walk.
CROP is an acronym standing for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty. Now simply written by the word “CROP,” it is the only event that brings together all members of our community — young and old, all faiths and walks of life for a common goal — to end hunger, one step at a time.
Looking to make a difference in our local community and in communities worldwide, the Venice CROP Hunger Walk has set a goal of 400 walkers and hopes to raise $40,000 to help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable approaches to significantly reduce or eliminate hunger. A portion of the funds raised in Venice will go to the hunger-fighting work of Center of Hope Church, Laurel Community Center, Trinity Presbyterian Community Assistance Ministry, and Community Mobile Meals, aka Meals on Wheels.
A second event for the 2019 Venice CROP Hunger Walk is “Music to Feed the Soul” at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, also at Grace United Methodist Church. Join Bud Leeds, Chris Smith, fellow musicians and area choirs for a FREE concert of Gospel favorites, “Oldies,” and a bit of Jazz. Donations to the CROP Hunger Walk will be gladly accepted.
The Venice Walk and some 1,000 other CROP Hunger Walks nationwide are joining together in interfaith around the theme, “Ending hunger one step at a time.” Venice walkers will be wearing bright neon yellow T-shirts proclaiming their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who have to walk to live — as well as with the millions served by local food pantries, food banks and meal sites here in the U.S. These local ministries share in the funds raised by CROP Hunger Walks.
From combating droughts in Nicaragua to providing agricultural training in Indonesia to stocking shelves in hundreds of food pantries across the United States, CROP Hunger Walks are fighting hunger one step at a time,
To register for the Walk or to donate to the Venice efforts, visit: CropHungerWalk.org/venicefl.
