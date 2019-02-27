Artists Series Concerts’ 2019 Sarasota Lunch & Listen series continues with the Barynya Russian Balalaika Duo, Feb. 28, at Michael’s On East, 1212 South East Ave., Sarasota.
Multi-instrumentalists Elena Karokhina and Mikhail Smirnov, both members of the world renowned Barynya Russian music, dance and song ensemble, will perform an interactive program of Russian folk and popular songs that includes “Lara’s Theme” from Dr. Zhivago, “Two Guitars,” the “Cossack Dance,” “Moscow Nights,” and “Kalinka.”
The concert begins at 11 a.m. followed by luncheon at 12:15 p.m.
Tickets are $48 and are available by calling 941-306-1202 Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or online at: artistseriesconcerts.org.
About Barynya
Founded in 1991 by Mikhail Smirnov, the Russian music, dance and song troupe Barynya is considered by many to be the premier Russian folk ensemble outside of Russia. Barynya presents traditional Russian, Cossack, Ukrainian, Jewish and Romani Gypsy dancing, music and songs as well as virtuoso performances on such traditional Russian instruments as the balalaika, garmoshka (folk button accordion) and balalaika contrabass.
In the U.S, they have performed at Carnegie Hall, the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the Smithsonian Institution, the United Nations, and at the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
Members of the ensemble have been invited to perform at many film premier and celebrity parties, including official post-Grammy award parties in New York and for private events hosted by Barbara Walters, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, and Tommy Hilfiger. Founder and artistic director Mikhail Smirnov was also invited to be one of the eight judges on NBC’s hit dance show, "Superstars of Dance."
