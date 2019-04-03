The Venice Area Women’s College Club welcomed Ashley Brown, CEO and president of Women’s Resource Center (WRC), to speak at the March 12 meeting at Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club.
Brown spoke about Alayna Chavez, a featured client of WRC in the Fall 2018 issue of “my-WRC.” Alayna went to WRC in need of help with her life and in making positive decisions for her future. She searched for and received self-esteem and self-worth help through the Challenge Program, in which her career strengths and interests were explored.
WRC connected Alayna with educational opportunities and scholarships. She has been empowered to deal with distress, adversity, and job difficulties. She graduated from Suncoast Technical College and fulfilled her dream by being the first female plumbing technician at Plumbing Today.
Other areas WRC helps young women are through the Benefits Club, Season of Sharing for emergencies, Family Promise, Career Edge and more.
It is amazing how WRC can connect with private employers, companies, resources, education and services in the community as needed for the women that come to them to build confidence and a path to success.
Venice Area Women’s College Club thanks Ashley Brown for her delightful presentation, which was also very informational about the Women’s Resource Center.
The Venice area Women’s College Club’s April meeting will be April 9, at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Dr., Venice. The program will be about the Venice area Chamber of Commerce, of which the club is now a member.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce believes in creating ground for a thriving, vibrant, and prosperous business community for the greater Venice area.
For more information about the club or for lunch reservations ($18), call 612-597-2299. The club is seeking new members.
