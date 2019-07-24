By KIM COOL
Venice resident Richard Bergmann, FAIA, AIA, played a big part in getting a man on the moon.
In 1962, when he was just 25, Bergmann was asked to create the concept drawings for what would become the vehicle assembly building at Cape Canaveral. That is where the space shuttle and rockets would be assembled for the July 20, 1969 launch of Apollo 11 to the moon.
On Saturday, July 27, he and his wife Sandra will be in Orlando where he will accept The Test of Time Award from the Florida chapter of the American Institute of Architects for the “Vehicle Assembly Building & Launch Control Center, Kennedy Space Center.”
“Exceeds what a building is,” was one of the AIA judges comments. “Its idea will always be amazing. You will never get another. The Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) is a thing of legend.”
With a degree in architecture and experience with rockets at White Sands, New Mexico, where he had served in the U.S. Army, Bergmann was the right person in the right place at the right time. He had just been hired by the Max O. Urvahn firm. Urvahn was not only president of the American Institute of Architects but also had a World War II army service background. He had been involved in building roads in Russia to help that country defeat the Nazis in World War II.
President Kennedy issued the challenge
When President John F. Kennedy announced to the world in 1961 that the U.S. would have a man on the moon by the end of the decade, the Urvahn firm won one of the key contracts. Bergmann has experience with rockets and Urvahn had experience with the military.
The project involved countless man hours, with people working nearly around the clock on all the various components of such a project.
The vehicle assembly building was a key part of the puzzle, but in 1962, it was still just a concept. There were no specifics and certainly no architectural drawings. Bergmann knew it needed to be large enough to accommodate the rockets and their various payloads.
“The biggest challenge was to keep the building from blowing away in a hurricane,” he added. “We had to decide the size of the building before the pilings could be driven and even before the final working drawings would be completed in order to meet Kennedy’s timeline.
To withstand hurricanes it needed to be anchored to bedrock, which, in that part of Florida was 190 feet below the surface. Above that is 50 feet of sand and 140 feet of porous limestone. Installation of the pilings began in 1962, even before the final drawings were completed. That was all part of the effort to meet the Kennedy challenge.
Hurricane considerations also led to choosing a square building for its greater stability. The assembly part of the building is a 500-foot cube and the launch control section is offset to one side, with a view of the launch site. Consider that a Saturn rocket is 350 feet tall.
“The building doors are so big that the Seagram’s Building in New York City could slide in,” Bergmann said. “The tall doors go up in layers. It takes about eight hours to open the doors. The lower doors slide into pockets.”
With such bare bones information, Bergmann created the concept drawings in just about three hours. He then had the drawing blown up to cover a wall at the firm.
From that point on, he and others at the firm worked day and night for two years, but first Bergmann struck a deal with the firm’s owner.
“I asked to have the company save up all the overtime and to pay me in one lump sum at the end,” he said.
That turned out to be enough money that he and his wife Sandra could buy a Land Rover and travel for nearly two years, including a drive from England to South Africa.
Apollo 11 met President Kennedy’s challenge
Completed between 1966-68, the assembly building has been used for countless rocket launches, including the 1969 launch of Apollo 11.
Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin were launched on their historic flight to the moon July 16, 1969. Armstrong stepped foot on the moon on July 20 and the team returned to Earth 50 years ago, in 1969, on today’s date, July 24. Apollo 11 splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a flight of 195 hours, 18 minutes and 35 seconds, according to NASA. Bergmann had watched the launch from Cape Kennedy with one of his cousins.
Bergmann said he considered working for NASA but opted to stay in Connecticut where he worked as an architect, restored a historic house and also took up landscape design and sculpting. When the Bergmanns moved to Venice about two years ago, the New Canaan Advertiser presented an extensive article on their historic house, its gardens and Bergmann’s contributions to New Canaan.
Since arriving in Venice, Bergmann was appointed to the city’s Architectural Review Board in 2018 and elected to the board of directors of the Venice Historical Society in 2019.
Bergmann’s project boss at the architectural firm will be in Orlando to see Bergmann receive the award at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.
“He is 95 and lives in Vero Beach,” Bergmann said.
Saturday, July 27, Bergmann will receive the Test of Time Award from the Florida Gulf Coast chapter of the American Institute of Architects at its awards ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.
“Even today, I’m still over-awed by the VAB,” said another AIA awards judge. “It did things of breath-taking importance, but it was so cool about it. It is just a plain box with a USA flag stuck on one side, and a NASA sticker’ stuck on the other side. It is a quiet design. It’s not at all dramatic.”
