John Busse of Venice, celebrated his 101st birthday at Venice Post 8118 VFW recently.
He served with Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army in Europe during World War II. Busse was a member of the 16th Armored Division that began its march across the continent in France, went on through Belgium, Germany, Poland and ended up in Czechoslovakia.
He and the 16th hit the beaches of Normandy in August 1944. They pushed the Germans back to their fatherland. John was a sergeant assigned to an armored scout car that proceeded his armored unit during the fighting.
At 100-plus, most of what he did as a young soldier in the 3rd Army during World War II is a blur, but there are two instances he recalls.
They were somewhere in Germany with Czechoslovakia ahead of his armored unit. Dan Clinton, a friend of John’s, picks up the story from there:
“John was in the scout-car on his way to a concentration camp when he went around a corner and ran into a German major and a company of German soldiers. No shots were fired. John demanded that the major and his men surrender to him and his buddy in the armored car.
“The (German) major replied: ’There are two of you and there are 250 of us.’
“John gave him a choice: ‘You can surrender to me or — the Russians are 2 miles behind us and you can surrender to them!’
The German major handed over his Walther P-38 pistol to him together with its holster. Busse told the officer to get his men into formation. At that point they marched the German POWs toward the 16th Armored Division’s front line. Busse and his buddy followed behind the surrendering Germans in their armored-car.
It wasn’t too long after that, Busse and his unit reached Czechoslovakia and a German concentration camp. (He can’t remember what the camp was called.)
“I came up on three German soldiers about to execute a bunch of Jews. I killed (the) three of them with the machine gun on my armored-car and saved the lives of 100 Jewish men and women.
“The only other thing I recall, we came upon the Russians in Czechoslovakia and we had a party out in the open with them. The Russians supplied the vodka.”
Clinton added: “John served with the Occupation Forces until 1946 in Europe and was discharged from the Army back in the USA. He went to work for John Deere Tractor Company as a motivational speaker. He held the job for decades.”
At some point Busse and his late wife, Josefine, moved to Venice in 1980. They had two sons: Jim and Charles.
At 101 John still drives, but only around town — to and from the VFW Post 8118 on East Venice Avenue to get his daily beer at 3 p.m. and the grocery store. He takes one pill a day.
He said the beer and the lack of stress is what’s kept him going all these years.
Close to 1,000 of Don Moore’s veteran interviews are online at DonMooresWarTales.com
Know a veteran? Don Moore’s stories are a part of the Veterans History Project through the Library of Congress. If you, or someone you know, is a veteran, have them contact Don Moore at 941-426-2120 or email DonMoore39@gmail.com.
