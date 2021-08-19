Gillian and Donald Knox of Venice celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 5, 2021. They were married on Aug. 5, 2001 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in South Orange, N.J. Mrs. Knox is the former Gillian Sutcliffe. The couple has 3 sons: Keith, Troy and Tyce. They also have six grandchildren.
Moody Blues legendary keyboard player Patrick Moraz meets a young fan, who is also a drummer, 14-year-old Riley, who brought vinyl to be autographed at the grand opening of the new Center for Sight on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.
Moody Blues legendary keyboard player Patrick Moraz meets Dr. Joseph Sowka, one of the optometrists for the Center for Sight. The new location is on Jacaranda Boulevard and held its grand opening recently.
"Ra," a 21-year-old macaw parrot, poses with his owner, Falcon outside the Venice Rookery. The pair are a familiar sight around the Venice area. Falcon explained that he and Ra (who is named after the Egyptian god of sun) were just relaxing at the rookery, observing the birds and other wildlife.
Kathy Burk stands with her new friend in front of the Zebra Wine Bar & Piano Bar in Venice. "We all love what the Venice Art Center has done with the mermaids and the seahorses," Burk said. "It’ll be such a joy to have them around for the next two years."
Moody Blues legendary keyboard player Patrick Moraz meets longtime fan Susan Wallcraft at the grand opening of the new Center for Sight on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.
