An aviation fanatic since the age of 6, Charles David Mason, 91, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of his first solo flight on Oct. 6.
His love of flying began innocently enough when his parents took him to visit his grandfather, who lived across the street from the old East Boston Airport.
Like the Venice Municipal Airport, that airport began as an army airport but for World War I rather than World War II. It would eventually be replaced by Boston’s Logan Airport, which is one of the busiest in the U.S.
The 6-year-old spent most of his time there on the second floor staring out the window at the airplanes taking off and landing right across the street.
Soon, an uncle put up the $15 that paid for a flight in one of the little planes.
By then Charlie was reading everything he could find related to aviation: avionics, engineering, meteorology and anything else about what would become his lifetime avocation and vocation. Along the way he would also change his moniker to “Chuck.”
At 15, he cashed in two war bonds to pay for his first flight lessons at a small airport built a short bike ride from his house. By his 16th birthday, he had soloed after just four hours and 20 minutes of flight time with an instructor, a record that still stands.
Hooked on flying, Mason got a job at the airport, where he did everything from cutting grass to helping to build a hanger in order to feed his habit.
At 17, with all that aviation experience, he joined the Merchant Marines, which would take him all over the world except for Australia in the next three years.
Then he was off to Northeastern University (NU) in Boston, where he earned a five-year degree in electrical engineering. He also served two years in the Massachusetts National Guard.
Also a talented photographer, he earned enough money as the professional photographer used by NU and was able to graduate without any student debt.
He married fellow engineering grad Elsie Picard a year after graduation. She was designing bridges at her first job but soon switched to MIT, where he worked on air defense computer development.
She died in 2016 after 61 years of marriage.
Working at the same place gave them more time together in the house they had purchased before their wedding.
His next job, with the Federal Aviation Administration as an electrical engineer, led to the career that put him into the heart of what soon became the U.S. space program and its race to the moon.
Mason has logged 5,600 hours of flight time in 73 of the past 75 years, missing only those years in the Merchant Marines, and has owned several airplanes, including a Glasair he built at home with help from Elsie and son David.
The couple had three children: Lind Gale, Charles David II and Stephen Wesley. David graduated from the Air Force Academy and is a senior pilot with Delta Airlines, flying Boeing 777s.
The couple acquired their first plane a year after college graduation in 1956 — an Ercoupe with just 400 hours on the tachometer. It cost $1,700 and was used for many trips in and out of Boston to the Bahamas, Cuba (before Castro) and the Eastern U.S.
Built by ERCO, the plane was sold in Macy’s and Penney’s and other retail outlets as soon as World War II was over. Its price then was $3,000 (about $39,000 today, according to the Smithsonian Magazine). Of the 5,140 ERCO planes built, about 1,000 Ercoupes remain registered with the FAA.
Mason logged an additional 400 hours on that plane before selling it to acquire a year-old 1956 Piper Tripacer 150 hp in which he logged 600 hours.
As his family grew, they needed a larger plane — a 1957 Cessna 182, then a 1964 Cessna Skylane. Those two four-seat, single-engine planes were used for 2,200 hours of family travel, which included several trips to Colorado Springs to visit Davis at the Air Force Academy. They also visited most of the states in the east as well as the Bahamas.
And as the space program grew, so did Mason’s various assignments.
The family moved to Newark and then California, where he worked with the U.S. Science Corp. in Los Angeles before moving back east to Virginia and a job with NASA at the beginning of the manned flight program.
He put together a fleet of transport planes that would be used in the set-up of a grid of manned flight tracking stations around the world. Three Constellation aircraft (C121G) were equipped for testing ground stations and personnel.
In the ensuing 15 years, Mason visited more than 55 countries, adding to the lengthy list he compiled before college.
He worked with the original Mercury seven astronauts (Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard, John Glenn and Deke Slayton) in 1960 as he made sure those planes and the ground stations were each equipped with the latest test equipment.
Living across the street from Cooper and his family, the Coopers and Masons became close friends who often traveled together on weekend family trips in Mason’s plane.
When the manned space program ended, Mason moved on to become involved with the installation of remote sensing equipment for U-2 and special long-wing B-57s.
When he retired in 1988 he had been with NASA for 28 years during which he was a part of the manned space effort from its first sub-orbital flight to the moon landing and more.
As an engineer he checked out procedures and equipment at the 18 tracking stations used for every Mercury, Gemini and Apollo flight.
Mason was the head of the Instrument Section, monitoring contractor installation of spacecraft equipment in the Constellation aircraft to check the tracking stations around the world.
Over the years he also had “stick time” in an F-4 Phantom, a Fuji blimp and a DC-3 and “loggable” right-seat time in a NASA C-54 flying over the Pacific Ocean.
As the children left the family nest, the Masons no longer needed the larger airplane and acquired the Glasair IFR-TD. He flight tested it at Dulles Airport in 1985, which he said likely wouldn’t be likely these days. He flew it for a total of 1,650 hours during the 19 and a half years he owned it.
Mason had already earned an instrument rating and a commercial pilot certificate and had logged 3,500 hours in the air.
Mason is a 64-year member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and was certified as a commercial SEL, Instrument and A&P mechanic. In 2005 he received the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
Although his goal of moving to Venice was to live within a block of the airport, living in Laurel Woodlands, where he and Elsie built a home, is close enough that he still flies his Citabria at least once a week.
It is on that plane that, “weather permitting,” he will celebrate the 75th anniversary of his first solo flight.
Watch the skies over Venice for his red-and-white plane flying out of Venice Municipal Airport on yet another solo flight on Oct. 6.
