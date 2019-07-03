Beta Chi celebrates chapter's 13th anniversary

Members of Beta Chi of Venice celebrate the 13th anniversary of their local chapter of Phi Beta Psi, a national charitable organization founded in 1904. A party was held at the home of local founder Sandy Maxwell. New member Cheryl Akers, left, was welcomed by members Deb Cotton, Vivian Chastain, Ann Shoup, Sherry Ball, Carol Reinert and Nancy Weimer.

