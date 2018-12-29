The Bitter Ends (BE) had a whirlwind start to their season hosting three regattas in the space of 10 days. This proved to be logistically challenging to the individuals responsible for organizing the regattas, but the Bitter Ends were successful in hosting a great race on each day.
On Nov. 7, three clubs from the Florida Women’s Sailing Association (FWSA) came to Venice to compete against the Bitter Ends. Sailors arrived from St. Petersburg, Davis Island and Pass-a-Grille to race in Sunfish and International Optimist Dinghies (Optis).
Since the winds were extremely light, the race committee boat set a short Windward-Leeward course to enable the sailors to get in three races. Each race proved to be tricky due to the light winds that shifted ever so slightly. The racers that performed the best were those that were able to stay still in their boats to capture every small puff of wind and those that could read the water to tell when the next puff might arrive.
Winners of the Interclub regatta were — Opti fleet: 1st Miriam Stavely (BE), 2nd Gail Poffenberger (St. Pete), 3rd Claire MacFayden (BE); Sunfish fleet: 1st Nanette Grantham (Davis Island), 2nd Jill Joos (BE), 3rd Tina Haase (BE).
A week later, the BE’s hosted a Women at the Helm regatta, a long-standing tradition of racing within the group with a celebratory luncheon at Crow’s Nest. In this regatta, Sunfish, Optis and wooden Prams competed. Winds for this regatta were slightly stronger, which allowed the committee boat to set a much longer Modified Olympic course to provide the sailors with a more demanding race.
After the first race started, the winds vacillated enough to create a favored side of the course, which many of the sailors didn’t read properly. The sailors that noticed the wind shift easily beat out their competitors in the first race. On the subsequent two races, the sailors continued to be challenged by changing conditions where there were gusts and then lulls making the sailors wonder where the wind went.
Winners of the Bitter Ends Women at the Helm regatta were — Pram fleet: 1st Wendy Murray, 2nd Karen Williams, 3rd Judy Collins; Opti fleet: 1st Judy Karr, 2nd Carolyn Holmes, 3rd Miriam Staveley; Sunfish fleet: 1st Beth Anderson, 2nd Ann Carroll, 3rd Janet Molen.
On Saturday, Nov. 17, the Bitter Ends hosted the 2nd Annual ‘Race of the Ages’ Regatta with the Venice Youth Boating Association. Youth sailors from the ages of 9 through 17 competed against the women sailors who ranged in age from early 60s to late 70s. The Race Committee set a Triangular course which the sailors did once around in four races.
This race proved to have the best winds that were sustained at 12 mph with gusts ranging from 15-18 mph. The winds were consistent, which meant sailors had to do their best to keep their sails trimmed and pointing into the wind to get a good start and make it to the windward mark first.
The sailors competed in wooden prams, Optis and Sunfish. Due to a limited number of Sunfish boats available, the youth sailors and two of the Bitter Ends’ sailors climbed back and forth from a rubber dinghy to various Sunfish boats throughout the morning so everyone who wanted to sail in a Sunfish had an opportunity to try one out.
Many of the Bitter Ends sailors commented how fascinating it is to watch the young sailors hop around in their boats and quickly move from side to side when tacking and handling gusts — oh, to be young again.
Winners of the Race of the Ages regatta were — Pram fleet: 1st Judy Collins (BE), 2nd Karen Williams (BE), 3rd Beth Anderson (BE); Opti fleet: 1st Alyssa Jongsma (VYBA), 2nd Landon Coleman (VYBA), 3rd Judy Karr (BE); Sunfish fleet: 1st Kane Fenton (VYBA), 2nd Anna Roberts (VYBA), 3rd Zoe Watson (VYBA).
It was an exciting start to the race season for the Bitter Ends with varying degrees of wind conditions but, luckily, no red tide. It is hoped the remainder of the season will bring fair winds and calm seas.
The Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron races every Wednesday on Roberts Bay from September through May. Women interested in the club can visit: BitterEndsVenice.com to learn about how to get involved.
The Venice Youth Boating Association is a year-round program for sailors from 8-18 years old. The kids practice twice a week and compete in regattas both locally and statewide.
For more information about the VYBA, contact Tara Foster at 941-468-1719 or visit: VeniceYouthBoating.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.