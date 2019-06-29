Every house blessing I’ve attended for Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County (HHSSC) is special. It’s that momentous time when the work is done, final papers have been signed, and a house key is presented to the new homeowner.
That people come together and give so much time and energy to help someone less fortunate enter the realm of homeownership is in itself a real blessing. But the most recent home dedication and blessing I attended June 21 took the meaning to a deeper level as I listened to the newest homeowner – Ashley Mitchell – express her heartfelt gratitude to all of the volunteers.
“Thank you to everyone in the room … Michelle Hazeltine for encouraging me to apply and the faith community,” she said with tears welling. “I will cry a lot of tears because I am so grateful to have this home.”
Hazeltine is owner and CFO of Hazeltine Nurseries, and Ashley works there in accounting.
Ashley’s house is a “House That Faith Built” home, part of a HHSSC program that began last August with a kickoff breakfast at Our Savior Lutheran in Nokomis. The local church community had been invited to attend and learn more about the project, and 15 churches are participating in it now.
Ashley was not the only one in tears on move-in day. Emily Shaw, Habitat’s outreach coordinator, brushed away some tears as she expressed her gratitude to the volunteers and donors.
According to Shaw, when HHSSC told the church representatives that they needed $60,000 for a build, they responded: “‘We got this,’” she said.
And they did. They went over and above that amount and donated $77,000. Some parishioners also donated work time and snacks during the build, and some came forth with new household gifts at the home blessing.
“Many churches have donated to us, so we wanted to make sure their funds went to our Faith Build,” Shaw explained about starting the program.
House blessing
Rev. Val Garron, with Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC), led the Blessing of the House ceremony. She presented Ashley a Bible and prayer cross.
Many others from the faith community presented gifts: CUMC and Trinity Presbyterian Church ladies gave quilts, as did Lois Steketee, saying it was after Ashley and her son, Jaxson, 4, attended her church (they visited all 15 churches), and the ladies hearts were so touched that they made a quilt blanket.
Sarabeth Kalajian, director of the Sarasota County Library System, gave a bookcase, and another group gave gift bags filled with books for Ashley and Jaxson. Other treasures given included a toolbox, a planter from Lowe’s Home Improvement store, pantry starter bags from Publix Super Market, and cleaning supplies.
Ashley’s story
Ashley is from New Hampshire. She moved to Florida in 2010 to help her sister with her sister’s son. A brother did live in Florida for a while, then married and moved to Maine with his wife. Ashley’s parents had property in Port Charlotte and moved to Florida.
“It was a planned move for them, anyway,” Ashley said.
Eventually, Ashley had her son, Jaxson, whose father is not in the picture now. He offers no support and has no contact with them.
“We’ve been living with my parents,” she said. “Jaxson and I share a bedroom. Now we have our own rooms with the new home, and it is a huge blessing.”
She had looked into taking out a private loan, but she would have needed to repair her credit before that could happen. She is now working on credit repair.
Hazeltine suggested she apply for a Habitat home. She applied in July 2017 and was approved that fall.
Before approval, she met with a HHSSC director and later met Phyllis Wojcik, who would be her Habitat mentor.
“My mentor came to my parents’ home to see our living situation and make sure there was a need,” Ashley said. “There was, because of me sharing the bedroom with my son — besides financial need, there was also a lifestyle need.”
Ashley completed her 300 hours of sweat equity, took the required classes in budgeting, finances and homeownership, and after about two years she was ready to move into her new home.
“I looked forward to having the house for Jaxson, for him to have his own space and be able to grow more,” she said. “Now he can have a place to call his own, and I’m excited to be independent again. I’m grateful to my parents for their help, and it will be good for them to be on their own, too.”
Editor's Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice.
