Blue Island Bistro takes home the trophy

Blu Island Bistro Chef Alan Laskowski receives the Silver Sipper award from Sertoma Club of Venice member Sherrey Welch. The restaurant received the most votes of the 12 restaurants participating in the 2019 Winefest, a fund raiser for Sertoma of Venice.

 PHOTO BY PRION PHOTOGRAPHY

Blu Island Bistro Chef Alan Laskowski received the Silver Sipper award from Sertoma Club of Venice for receiving the most votes for excellent food at the 2019 Sertoma Winefest.

Twelve restaurants participated in this year’s event on the 100 block of South Nokomis Avenue, the day before the annual Sun Fiesta which is sponsored by Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice

